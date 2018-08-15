KiloCoin Price Reaches $0.0317 on Exchanges (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One KiloCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KiloCoin has traded flat against the dollar. KiloCoin has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00882416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001584 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013174 BTC.

KiloCoin Coin Profile

KLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official website is kilocoin.com . KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1

KiloCoin Coin Trading

KiloCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KiloCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

