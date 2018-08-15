Kforce (KFRC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kforce earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9055591556831 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.07 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,087. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

