KeyCorp Weighs in on Primoris Services Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Primoris Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 24.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 73,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $2,073,912.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,527,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,267,519.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,127 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

