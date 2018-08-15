KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Erickson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $18.17 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $218,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $125,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,355,711. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

