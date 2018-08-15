KeyCorp Comments on GCP Applied Technologies Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

GCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.80 million.

In related news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 809,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $20,318,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

