Kennametal Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after buying an additional 1,110,683 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after buying an additional 1,027,424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 728,189 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,846,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

