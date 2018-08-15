KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 48.3% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

