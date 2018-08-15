KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $93,401,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $53,919,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $37,039,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $36,553,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $102.81 and a 12 month high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.