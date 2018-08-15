KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $546.20

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 546.20 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 547.40 ($6.98), with a volume of 4206679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.60 ($7.81).

KAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.27) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 828.33 ($10.57).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

