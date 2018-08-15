Kae-Won Yoon Buys 72,000 Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP) Stock

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) insider Kae-Won Yoon bought 72,000 shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00.

Shares of TSE:ASP traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,901. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 million.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

