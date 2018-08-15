K12 (LRN) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about K12 (NYSE:LRN) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. K12 earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5352926696523 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LRN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,813. K12 has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. K12 had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.78 million. analysts expect that K12 will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other K12 news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $334,562.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 16,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $302,897.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

