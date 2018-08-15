Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,448,421 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $100,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,010,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,911,000 after buying an additional 937,658 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,799,000 after purchasing an additional 417,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,471,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,586,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,920,000 after purchasing an additional 332,390 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 611,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $168,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $734,721. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

