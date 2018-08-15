JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Lessened by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 530,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,688 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

