JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Neutral

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 58.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $871,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock worth $20,255,037. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

