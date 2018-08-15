JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (JPEI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.35 Per Share

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 stock traded up GBX 113.36 ($1.45) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.99 ($1.54).

JPMorgan Elect plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company offers three investment choices: Managed Growth, Managed Income and Managed Cash. The objective of the Managed Growth portfolio is to achieve long-term capital growth from investing in a range of investment trusts and open-ended funds managed principally by J.P.

