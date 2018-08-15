Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,406 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

