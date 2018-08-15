Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 148.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.747 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.