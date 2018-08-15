Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of LYB opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

