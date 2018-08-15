Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $148.41 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,378 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors comprises approximately 16.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 17.56% of Johnson Outdoors worth $148,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $968.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.86 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.47%. analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

