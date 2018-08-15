John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37

News stories about John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John B. Sanfilippo & Son earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2822970385471 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

