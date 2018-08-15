JobsCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One JobsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JobsCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. JobsCoin has a market cap of $40,411.00 and $27.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011215 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

JobsCoin Profile

JobsCoin (CRYPTO:JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us . JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

