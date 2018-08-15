Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 460.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,220,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 142,011.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 252,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 252,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $18,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $387,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 409,397 shares in the company, valued at $52,906,374.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $626,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,866,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,584 shares of company stock worth $16,751,365. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

