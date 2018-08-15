Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.78 Million Position in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 78.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, President Michael Goodwin Mayer purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $131,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,457.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $130,696.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.