Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Bayer (BAYRY) to Hold

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bayer has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

