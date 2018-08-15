Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for G4S/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for G4S/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised G4S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on G4S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G4S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

