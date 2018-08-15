Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (XOM) a $87.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $87.00 price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 447,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 181,506 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

