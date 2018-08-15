Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,010,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,224,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,419,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,195,000 after buying an additional 130,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.