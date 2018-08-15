Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,743.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 256,099 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $5,582,672 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.