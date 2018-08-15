Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

JACK opened at $89.81 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $7,142,962.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,395.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,044,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2,110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 240,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 796,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

