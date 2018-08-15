J M Smucker Co (SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. 42,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at $59,177,214.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.