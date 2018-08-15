Ivy (IVY) Market Cap Reaches $6.82 Million

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Ivy has a market cap of $6.82 million and $8,205.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ivy token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00251848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00156937 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,410,539 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

