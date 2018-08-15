Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

There is no company description available for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

