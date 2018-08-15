ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.05% of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 387,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 71,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 20.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the second quarter valued at $1,299,000.

IXUS stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00.

