iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $201.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $201.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

