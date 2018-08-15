iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2206281754882 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $201.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $201.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

