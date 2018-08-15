iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 216.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

