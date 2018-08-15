iShares MSCI Sweden Index (EWD) Stake Lowered by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index (BMV:EWD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden Index were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 145,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 452,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 272,571 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the 1st quarter valued at $6,548,000.

BMV EWD opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Sweden Index has a 12-month low of $588.45 and a 12-month high of $665.15.

