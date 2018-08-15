iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Boosted by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.99 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.