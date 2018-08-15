iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,093,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,033,000 after acquiring an additional 697,850 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.99 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

