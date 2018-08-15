iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,775,409 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 13th total of 33,470,302 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,009,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

