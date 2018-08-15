iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $63,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.