iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

JKD stock opened at $162.91 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.62 and a 12 month high of $167.90.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

