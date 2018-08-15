iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4048210899779 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,518. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

