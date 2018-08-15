iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

MTUM opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

