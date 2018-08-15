iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.