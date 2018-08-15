iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Position Reduced by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

