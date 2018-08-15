iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Position Raised by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,680,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,288,000. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 9,956,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 921.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,313 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

