iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Lifted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 552,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,186,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,316,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,916 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.