Invitation Homes (INVH) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invitation Homes earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0137545991674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

