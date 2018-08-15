Investors Sell Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) on Strength (PK)

Traders sold shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $11.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $36.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.87 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Park Hotels & Resorts had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Park Hotels & Resorts traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $32.21

Several analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,256,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,230,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,941 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,872,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,231 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,805,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,186,000 after purchasing an additional 557,812 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,192,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

